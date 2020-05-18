Chiranjeevi Recreates 90s Picture With Wife From A Holiday In America, Calls New Version ‘Jailfull’

Chiranjeevi's recent social media debut has become a source of many throwbacks, be it his adorable picture along with his mother or with his son and Mega Powerstar of Tollywood, Ram Charan. The netizens are truly loving the sneak-peeks from the Megastar's life amid the lockdown. His social media accounts indeed ensures a feast for them to see the actor's life from close quarters.

The picture features Chiranjeevi in a blue t-shirt with light blue denim, posing as he holds a spatula. Surekha, on the other hand, has worn a similar red saree from the past and is seen helping her husband while she holds a tiffin box.

The megastar has jovially captioned the old image as 'Joyful Holiday in America 1990', while the latest picture has been captioned as ''Jail'full holiday in Corona 2020.' The picture, which has been totally loved by the netizens has so far received more than 1 lakh likes.

Chiranjeevi enjoys a huge fan following on his social media. He has 750k followers on Instagram and 508.9 k followers on Twitter. Interestingly, the actor doesn't follow anyone on both the social media handles. The actor has also utilized the handles very well in spreading his message during the Corona crisis. He was seen supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiatives and also leading the Telugu Film Industry to pool in the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) to help the film workers and daily wagers.

Talking about his projects, Chiru will resume the shoot of Acharya post the lockdown. The movie directed by Koratala Siva will also have Ram Charan in a pivotal role. The Megastar is also a part of the Telugu remake of Lucifer directed by Saaho helmer Sujeeth.

