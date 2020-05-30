Chiranjeevi’s Acharya To Go On Floors From This Date! Read Deets Inside!

With the Telangana government's recent announcement on the partial relaxation of lockdown for the entertainment industry, makers are gearing up to resume the shooting and pre-production work of their respective films. The meeting spearheaded by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, had decided that the film shootings will be re-started in subsequent phases by June.

Talking about Chiranjeevi's film, Acharya, the team is all set to resume the shoot from where it ended before the lockdown. As per reports, the film will start rolling from June 15, and will mark one of the many movies to initiate the shoot 2.0 post-lockdown. Rumour has it that the director of Acharya Koratala Siva, has already started planning the schedule of the film. It is said that in the first few weeks, the shoot will be carried out with limited cast and crew.

The movie, which has so far completed 40 percent of the shoot is left with at least 70 days of shoot remaining. According to buzz, only scenes demanding limited people will be shot. Romantic and action sequences requiring two or more people close to each other will be temporarily suspended considering the physical distancing norms. Well, if that is the case, the rumoured high-octane sequence between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be postponed to another schedule.

It was earlier reported that the breathtaking sequence will be one of the highlights of the movie, which has never been witnessed in the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan will essay an extended cameo in the movie, gracing the screen for around 30 minutes.

Produced jointly by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya might get a Sankranti release, i.e. January 8, 2021. The 152nd venture of Chiru will have south diva Kajal Aggarwal essaying his love interest. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has also been roped in to play a prominent role in the highly-anticipated thriller.

