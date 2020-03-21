    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chiranjeevi’s Next Is With Sardaar Gabbar Singh Director Bobby?

      By
      |

      Megastar Chiranjeevi had his recent outing with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which unfortunately, failed to become a hit. Keeping this in mind, the actor is currently leaving no stone unturned for maintaining his career graph. According to a recent report, the actor might say yes to director Bobby's (KS Ravindra) script.

      Chiranjeevi

      He will be soon pitching the story to Megastar. Chiru had earlier said that he is ready to hear scripts from the young directors of the industry. If everything goes well and good, the duo will have their film rolling in 2021 and most probably, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movies.

      Currently, Chiranjeevi is up with Acharya which was being shot in Hyderabad before the Coronavirus shutdown. The makers are currently in a confusion to whom to rope in to play the younger version of Chiru. Earlier, it was reported that Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu might essay the extended cameo. Reports are also rife that the team had approached Pawan Kalyan for the role. The movie is being jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. Also, Actress Trisha has opted out of the project due to creative differences. She had announced her exit from Acharya on Twitter saying that the filmmaker had made changes to the story which was earlier narrated before she was hopped on-board.

      Acharya: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Ram Charan In The Film?

      Read more about: chiranjeevi Bobby acharya
      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 18:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X