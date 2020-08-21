Chiranjeevi Says Corona Crisis Charity Will Continue Sending Aids To Those In Need

Chiranjeevi is turning 65 tomorrow. The fans and followers of the Megastar are gearing up to celebrate the actor's birthday in full swing. Well, amidst the celebration, Chiranjeevi, who is also known for his philanthropic works, has announced the third instalment of essential goods by Corona Crisis Charity.

In the 44-second video shared by the spokesperson of Chiranjeevi, the actor was seen requesting people to take the pandemic seriously, and to be safe in their homes. He said, "A lot of people are still suffering due to shortage of money and essential goods amid the COVID-19 situation. Therefore, I want to announce that the CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) will continue sending aid to those in need in both the states (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). Not only the cine worker, we will be helping those who helped us to distribute the essentials as well."

Watch the video here

Wishing the people of the two states on the special occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the actor said, "The difficulty we are facing we are facing due to the pandemic will surely end. Our health and our family's health should be our priority at this moment of time. Please do not take the pandemic lightly, this has to be taken very seriously. Let's stay safe for our loved ones. On this Vinayaka Chaturthi, let's pray that we get through the situation safely and get rid of the pandemic very soon. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to Everyone. Namaste."

Corona Crisis Charity led by Chiru was initiated during the pandemic to help the cine-workers and their families. A lot of Tollywood stars including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Akkineni Nagarjuna and others have donated money for the good cause.

On a related note, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The makers of the action-thriller are gearing up to unveil the first look and motion poster of the film tomorrow on the occasion of the Megastar's 65th birthday.

