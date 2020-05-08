Chiranjeevi & Sridevi’s Blockbuster Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari To Get A Sequel; Deets Inside

K Raghavendra Rao's cult-classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, is all set to complete 30 years on May 9. On the occasion, Vyjayanthi Movies released a set of videos of Nani explaining the story behind the making of this iconic Telugu film and its music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The first video explains about how the film and title were chosen and the second video explains the film's famous numbers like Abbanee Teeyani, Priyatama, Andalalo and Yamaho. In the latest video released today (May 8), Nani revealed how the song Priyatama was shot. He said that Sridevi was free for only two days before she flew abroad for a Bollywood project, and Chiranjeevi shot with a fever.

Sharing the latest video on social media, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Sensational songs and the stories behind them. 30 Years Of #JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari."

Interestingly, the Devadas actor Nani, also hinted that another video about Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari will be released tomorrow. According to the latest update, producer Aswani Dutt, in a recent interview, revealed that he is currently working on a sequel to the Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starring cult-classic.

The story will apparently be about the offspring of Indraja and Raju, played by Sridevi and Chiranjeevi respectively. When asked if Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered for the film, the producer admitted that it'll be wonderful if that happens. Though he didn't give any official confirmation about the same.

The biggest reason behind the sequel is the last scene of the film, which shows a fish swallowing the magical ring. It indirectly allows space for a sequel. On a related note, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was the biggest hit of Tollywood in 1990. It had run for 200 days in theatres and at one point, it was one of the highest-grossing films of all time.