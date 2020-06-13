Chiranjeevi To Essay Double Role In Acharya? Read Deets Inside!

With the Telangana government granting permission to resume film and television shoots in the state, makers of various films are gearing up to get back to their sets. Chiranjeevi is no different, as he is all set to resume shoot of his upcoming venture Acharya headed by Koratala Siva. Well, as the cast and crew are hoping to roll the movie in the coming days, we have a special update on the movie.

Guess what! We hear that Chiranjeevi will be playing a double role in the highly-anticipated Acharya. As per reports, the Megastar will be seen as a government employee of the financial department, which works on the administration and governance of public charitable institutions and finance. It is said that the actor will appear in the officer's role for a 10-minute flashback. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers regarding the dual role of Chiru.

Earlier, Koratala Siva had revealed that they have completed 40% of the shoot so far and the remaining portion of the movie will be shot in Ramoji Film City soon. Crucial scenes along with the other sequences will be shot for over 20 days consecutively. Due to COVID-19, only sequences demanding limited people will be shot as of now. Romantic and action sequences requiring more than 2 people close to each other will be suspended, considering the social distancing norms.

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will have an extended cameo in the movie. He will be seen gracing the screen for around 30 minutes and will also shake a leg with his father in a dance number. Charan will also be a part of a fight sequence which is one of the highlights of the movie. Interestingly, Acharya will mark the third collaboration of the father-son duo after Magadheera (2009) and Bruce Lee- The Fighter (2015).

Bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, the movie might release on January 8, 2021.

