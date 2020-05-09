    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Chiranjeevi To Join Hands With Rana Daggubati For KS Ravindra Directorial?

      Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Acharya and Lucifer remake are undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest Telugu releases. The actor is currently listening to scripts for other projects. Of lately, he has confirmed that he will be working with Meher Ramesh and KS Ravindra aka Bobby for their respective movies. Well now, we have an update on Bobby's project with the senior actor.

      Chiranjeevi

      As per the sources close to the film, Rana Daggubati will essay an important role in the movie starring Chiru in the lead. It is said that Bobby has narrated the script to him, that will have two heroes in the lead roles, with Rana essaying the second lead. Rana Daggaubati still needs to hear the narration, which will happen only after the lockdown. Well, we can't wait for the official confirmation of the larger than life project.

      Interestingly, the Baahubali actor, Rana Daggubati has expressed his desire to work with Megastar on several occasions.

      Coming back to their respective projects, Chiru will resume the shoot of Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva post the lockdown. The action thriller will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in pivotal roles. The latter will essay an extended cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. After Acharya, Chiru will appear in the Telugu remake of Lucifer. The remake will be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth, who is currently busy working on the script as he would tweak it a bit according to the taste of the Telugu audience. As per the rumour, Pawan Kalyan will also be a part of the big project. The actor might reprise the role of Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam film.

      On the other hand, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of Aranya. He is also a part of Venu Udugula's political-social drama Virataparvam.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
      X