Chiranjeevi To Replace Sujeeth With Another Director For Lucifer Telugu Remake?

Not too long ago, Chiranjeevi announced his next with Saaho director Sujeeth. The duo teamed up to work for the Telugu version of Malayalam blockbuster movie Lucifer. There were reports suggesting that the Megastar had asked the director to make a few changes in the original script to appease the Telugu audience, considering the political orientation and other major factors of the Mohanlal-starrer.

Sujeeth indeed had ample time to re-write the script during the lockdown, but looks like his hard work has gone in vain, as Chiranjeevi is said to be unhappy with the screenplay. As per the buzz, the actor is not satisfied with the script and is planning to replace him with a more experienced director. Several Telugu reports suggest that Chiranjeevi might rope in VV Vinayak to helm the highly-anticipated movie. For the uninitiated, the director has earlier worked with him in Tagore (2003) and Khaidi No. 150 (2017). However, there is no official confirmation about Sujeeth's exit or Vinayak's inclusion in the project by the makers.

Talking about the potential cast of the movie, of lately there were rumours that senior actor Rahman will be essaying the antagonist in the film. The Malayalam version had Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi playing the role. Though there were rumours about Allu Arjun's inclusion, the actor's PR refuted the rumour, calling it untrue and baseless. For the unversed, the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role is a multi-starrer, and therefore the makers of the Telugu version will have to rope in some talented big stars from the industry. The project is bankrolled by Konidela Productions.

Talking about the Malayalam movie Lucifer, it marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and also featured Tovino Thomas, Saikumar, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Nyla Usha.

