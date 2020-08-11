Chiranjeevi To Take Up Remake Of Ajith’s Vedalam Before Lucifer?

There have been several media reports suggesting that Chiranjeevi will be prepping up for the Telugu remake of Lucifer, soon after completing Acharya. The actor himself had announced the film with Saaho director Sujeeth. It was reported that the director is currently busy tweaking the original script to appease the Telugu audience.

Well now, we hear that Chiru has kept the project on hold for reasons best known to him. It is said that the Megastar has decided to take up the remake of Thala Ajith's Tamil movie Vedalam before Lucifer. If rumours are to be believed, Billa (Telugu) director Meher Ramesh will helm the project, which will be bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara and Ram Charan under their banners 14 Reels Plus and Konidela Production Company. The highly-anticipated film will be likely announced on Chiranjeevi's birthday which falls on August 22. However, there is no official confirmation and hence we will have to wait for the actor's 65th birthday to know the reality behind the ongoing rumour.

For the unversed, Ajith's Vedalam released in 2015 was a commercial success at the box-office. Written and directed by Siva, the movie features an ensemble cast including Lakshmi Menon, Shruti Haasan, Soori, Rahul Dev and Kabir Duhan Singh. On the other hand, Lucifer directed by Prithviraj Sukumar is a political thriller that stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film also includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi and other in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up to start shooting the remaining portion of Acharya. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie is slated to be released on January 8, 2021. The movie which marks the 152nd venture of the Megastar will have him romancing south diva Kajal Aggarwal.

