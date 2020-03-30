    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chiru 152: Acharya First Look Starring Chiranjeevi To Be Out On This Date!

      By
      |

      Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy working on his 152nd film, Acharya. The actor had already begun shooting for the film but due to Novel Coronavirus outbreak, he became the first star to stop working. Amidst all, ever since Chiru started shooting for Acharya, his fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first look poster of the film. And guess what, their wait is going to be over soon!

      As per the latest reports published in a leading entertainment portal, the makers of Acharya are all set to release the first look poster of the Chiranjeevi-starrer on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami i.e. April 2, 2020.

      Chiranjeevi

      Earlier, makers were supposed to release Chiranjeevi first look on the occasion of Ugadi (Telugu New Year), but later, they changed their decision. Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead. She replaced Trisha Krishnan who opted out of the film due to creative differences with the makers.

      Trisha, in a tweet stated, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir's film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project."

      Based on a temple scam, Acharya also stars Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. Director Koratala Siva is bringing Acharya after delivering super hit like Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu. It's also heard that Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen shaking a leg for a special song in the film.

      Also Read : Coronavirus Song Out! Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna Starrer Track Is A Guiding Light For All

      Acharya's music has been composed by Mani Sharma and is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy. The Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer, Acharya, is said to be released on August 14, 2020.

      Read more about: chiru 152 acharya chiranjeevi
      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X