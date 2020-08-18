Chiru 152: First Look And Motion Poster Featuring Chiranjeevi To Be Out On August 22 At 4 PM

5 days to go and you will witness one of the dhamaka updates from Chiranjeevi's upcoming film tentatively titled Chiru 152. Yes, you read that right! The makers of the film have announced the release of the first look and motion poster of the action thriller on the actor's 65th birthday, which falls on August 22, 2020.

The highly awaited posters will be released at 4 pm on the special occasion. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the same and wrote, "Let's assemble for #Chiru152 on Aug 22nd at 4 PM." Well, the fans and followers of the Megastar are indeed excited and are completely ready to feast their eyes on the actor.

As per the rumour mill, the thriller will have Chiru essaying a double role, with one as a government employee for a flashback sequence and a revolutionary as the other. Being a Koratala Siva directorial, the film will deliver a strong message. It is to be noted that the project marks the maiden collaboration of Koratala Siva and the Megastar.

Earlier, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020, but the makers had to postpone the date for an indefinite period owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, there were reports that the film might start rolling as soon as the lockdown ends or from August 2020 depending on the situation. So far, the makers have completed around 40% of the shoot of Chiru 152.

Touted to be an out and out thriller, the film will also feature Ram Charan essaying a cameo in the action-thriller. The Mega Power Star will grace the screen for around 30 minutes and will also shake a leg with Chiranjeevi for an item number. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady of the film backed by Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment.

