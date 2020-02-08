    For Quick Alerts
      Chiru 152: Ram Charan To Play Young Chiranjeevi In The Film

      Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film, Chiru 152, has been in the news for a while now. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie went on floors in Hyderabad just last month and now we have got another exciting update about the project. Ram Charan, who is producing Chiru 152 along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments, will also star in the film.

      Ram Charan Chiranjeevi

      Yes, the talented actor will play the younger version of his father in the movie and we think that's a very cool move. As per the latest buzz, his character will be shown in flashback and the Ram Charan will appear onscreen for a good twenty-five minutes. The Magadheera star will apparently start shooting for his part from April onwards.

      While Trisha Krishnan is reportedly playing the female lead, the makers have also roped in Regina Cassandra for a special song it seems. Since Chiranjeevi and filmmaker Koratala Siva have collaborated for the very time, expectations are quite high from their film. And now that Ram Charan is also a part of the project, we are pretty sure that fans will throng the theatres to watch him play the role of young Chiranjeevi in the much-awaited movie.

      Currently, Chiranjeevi's son is busy filming for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The period action-drama also features Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Initially, RRR was supposed to release in July this year but now the big-budget film will arrive in cinema halls on January 8, 2021.

      As for Chiru 152, it is being that the action-entertainer will hit the screens this year on August 14. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the release date till now. In fact, the makers are yet to confirm the title of the film as well. But what's interesting is the fact that Chiranjeevi has two different looks in the movie.

      Chiru 152 Shoot Begins; Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie To Release In August 2020?

      Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 14:01 [IST]
