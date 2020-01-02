    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Chiru 152 Shoot Begins; Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie To Release In August 2020?

      The much-awaited update regarding Chiranjeevi's next film with director Koratala Siva, which is also being referred to as Chiru 152 has come out. According to reports, the shoot of the Chiranjeevi starrer has commenced today in Hyderabad. At the same time, reports have come up regarding the film's release date. The Chiranjeevi starrer is one among the most-awaited Telugu movies of the new year. If the reports doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to go by, Chiru 152 will be hitting theatres on August 14, 2020.

      #Chiru152 has been trending on Twitter since this morning and fans are pretty much excited about the big update that has come up. Meanwhile, it is also being said that the first schedule will be 20 days long. Reports suggest that a song sequences, as well as a few other general sequences, will be shot in the first schedule.

      Reportedly, Trisha will be seen playing the female lead in this movie. Most recently, reports had come up that Regina Cassandra is also a part of the star cast and she will be seen in a song. It is being said that this particular song sequence will be shot in the first schedule.

      There are huge expectations on this film, which marks the Megastar's first collaboration with director Koratala Siva. Rumour has it that the film will be a mass entertainer with a social message. Earlier, reports had come up that Chiranjeevi will be seen in two different looks in this movie. The actor had shed a few kilos for the same.

      Chiru 152 is being jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments. Rumour has it that Ram Charan will be seen playing a cameo role in the movie. Mani Sharma has been roped in as the film's music director. Let us wait for further updates to know more.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
