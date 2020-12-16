Chiru 153: Chiranjeevi Starrer Lucifer Remake To Go On Floors After Sankranti 2021

Here's good news for Megastar Chiranjeevi fans! The actor's 153rd film, the Telugu remake of Malayalam superhit film Lucifer, is all set to go on floors after Sankranti 2021. A report published in a leading portal states that Chiru 153 will be directed by Mohan Raja.

The report suggests that the makers are all set to start shooting for the film after Sankranti 2021 with Chiranjeevi. #Chiru153 will be jointly produced by NV Prasad and Ram Charan under NVR Cinema and Konidela Production Company respectively. Further details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Director Mohan Raja took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets along with a picture with Chiranjeevi. He wrote, "With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things. And this time I'm more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself. Need all your wishes n prayers #Chiru153."

In another tweet, the director wrote, "#Chiru153 A proud second time association with the Megastar after my father Editor Mohan's blockbuster hit #Hitler (1997). Second directorial film in Telugu after my debut and highly successful #HanumanJunction (2001)."

Apart from #Chiru153, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in his home-production Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Touted to be a socio-political drama, Acharya also has Ram Charan doing a cameo appearance. The makers have reportedly shot 40 per cent of the film and 70 days of shoot is still pending.

Jointly produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya is expected to release in the first half of 2021.

