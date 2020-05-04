Chiru 153: Chiranjeevi To Star In Vedalam’s Telugu Remake After Acharya

As we all know, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in his 152nd film Acharya, which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. The film has already been in the news since its announcement. Amidst all, the latest news about Chiru will excite you more.

Recently, during a media interaction, Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that he has given a nod to Meher Ramesh for a movie. According to the report published in a leading portal, the filmmaker is all set to remake the Tamil film Vedalam, in which Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead role.

A source told the portal that Chiranjeevi agreed to act in a remake of a Tamil film. Thala Ajith's Vedalam is said to be the choice of Chiranjeevi, to remake in Telugu. Earlier, reports were stating that Pawan Kalyan will be doing Vedalam remake, but Chiranjeevi finally made an official announcement. The project will be bankrolled by NV Prasad.

Well, after a long break from films, Chiranjeevi finally made his comeback in Tollywood with action drama Khaidi No. 150, and later came with the pre-Independence film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi has done quite a few remakes in his career. His comeback film Khaidi No. 150 was a remake of Tamil film, Kaithi starring Karthi. Apart from that, Chiranjeevi has already announced the remake of Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal.

Talking about Acharya aka Chiru 152, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead. There is a social message in the film, in which Ram Charan will be doing a cameo appearance. Acharya will be released on August 14, 2020, but due to lockdown, it might get postponed.