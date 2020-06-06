    For Quick Alerts
      Climax Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Ram Gopal Varma's much-awaited web film Climax, starring adult film star Mia Malkova in the lead role, has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the day of its release. Directed by RGV, Climax is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

      Climax already created a buzz amongst the masses, after Ram Gopal Varma roped in popular adult star Mia Malkova in the lead role. The film is a sensuous thriller, which released on June 6 at 9 pm on Shreyas ET. Viewers have to watch it on the app by paying Rs 100 per view.

      Climax

      But now, due to its leak, it might affect the authentic viewership, which RGV was expecting from the audiences. After all, the lockdown has made people inclined towards the content that releases on OTT platform, and Ram Gopal Varma's Climax is also one of them.

      Apart from Climax, RGV is also making a film on the current global pandemic, Coronavirus. The filmmaker has also released the trailer of the film and it got a solid response from the masses.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
