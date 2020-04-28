    For Quick Alerts
      Comedian Prudhvi Raj Files A Police Complaint Against TikTok Users

      Comedian Prudhvi Raj has reportedly filed a complaint against TikTok users for trolling him online. On Monday, he filed a complaint stating that these trolls have made his life miserable.

      According to the complaint he lodged, some people are editing bits from videos of his public speeches, and are using them in their TikTok videos to make fun of him. Those videos are indeed maligning his image. Thus, he urged Cyber Crime police to delete all the videos online and take action on the trolls and online abusers as soon as possible.

      Prudhvi Raj

      Well, this all started with Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel aka SVBC controversy, in which Prudhvi's audio tapes with a female colleague of the channel had gone viral. In the audiotape, he was allegedly heard s*xually harassing a woman employee. After the controversy sparked in the tinsel town, Prudhvi Raj stepped down as the chairperson of the devotional channel.

      Ever since the audiotape leaked online, Prudhvi Raj is going through a bad phase, as he lost many opportunities in films. The 55-year-old actor has worked in many Telugu films. His performance in Khadgam changed his life, as after that, he went on to become one of the popular comedians in the industry. However, the controversy changed everything for him.

      Prudhvi Raj's last release was Iddari Lokam Okate in 2019.

      prudhvi raj tiktok
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
