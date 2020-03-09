Coronavirus Creates Trouble In Nithiin And Shalini’s Wedding; Here’s How!

As we all know, Telugu star Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on February 15. The Bheeshma actor is all set to get married to Shalini, a MBA graduate from UK on April 16, 2020.

Ever since Nithiin's wedding dates came out, fans can't wait to witness the happiest moment of the actor's life. However, it seems his marriage has got into trouble and the reason is deadly Coronavirus. As per early reports, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding was planned to happen at the Palazzo Versace Dubai. But Nithiin's parents are now planning to change the wedding venue.

The wedding preparations of Nithiin and Shalini's wedding are taking place on a fast pace but due to coronavirus outbreak in India as well as the world, the family is planning to change the venue.

A source told a leading website that Nithiin and Shalini's families will not change the wedding dates but are planning to change the venue. Due to coronavirus, people are avoiding gatherings. Apart from that, coronavirus is also affecting asthmatic and elder people. Hence, fans need to wait and see whether Nithiin's wedding will take place in Dubai or Hyderabad. Nithiin and Shalini's reception is scheduled to take place on April 21 in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus is currently spreading all across the world. In India, 40 people have found COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, Nithiin's last release Bheeshma, opposite Rashmika Mandanna, did solid business at the box office. The actor will be seen in Telugu remake of Hindi film, Andhadhun. He is currently busy shooting for Rang De and Check.

