Coronavirus Song Out! Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna Starrer Track Is A Guiding Light For All

On Sunday, Corona Crisis Charity Fund, supervised by Megastar Chiranjeevi and other senior Telugu actors, shared a song on Coronavirus. Well, the outbreak of COVID-19 has indeed affected the entire world. Hence, Chiranjeevi, along with Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej have made a special song on Coronavirus.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Here is a unique song video we recorded & shot while staying at home, to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message. #UnitedAgainstCorona @iamnagarjuna @IamSaiDharamTej @IAmVarunTej #MusicDirectorKoti".

Chiru also influenced his fans to shoot their own video from their houses on this Corona song. He further wrote, "You too can shoot yourself singing the song on the phone at your homes & send the footage to us on creatives4ccc@gmail.com & we will edit & add you to the video. #StayHomeStaySafe A #CoronaCrisisCharity initiative".

In the Coronavirus song, one can see, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej singing the song from their respective homes. Composed by Koti, the Corona song is a guiding light to all the people who are scared of this deadly virus. The song guides viewers about how to keep themselves protected and motivated amid this Coronavirus lockdown.

The Coronavirus song starts with the lyrics, "We gonna fight corona edhemaina, Chinnadile manalounna dhairyam kanna, jagrathhalu patisthu edhuridham china".

For those who are unversed, Corona Crisis Charity aka CCC has collected over Rs 5 crore donation to help the cine workers who have lost their livelihood due to the 21 days lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi, to prevent the Coronavirus outbreak. Ever since the Corona song came out, fans are trending the track on social media.

Watch the song here:

Talking about the pandemic, India has reported more than 1000 Novel Coronavirus positive cases. The contagious virus has created major havoc all across the world.

