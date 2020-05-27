    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma Scares You By Sharing Clip Of World’s First Movie On COVID-19

      Recently, Ram Gopal Varma surprised everyone by sharing the trailer of the world's first movie on the deadly COVID-19, titled as Coronavirus! The filmmaker shared a clip of the movie Coronavirus on his YouTube channel, and one thing we can't ignore is, it's damn scary.

      Coronavirus trailer

      RGV also shared a tweet, in which he claims that the film has been shot during the lockdown. He added that he wanted to prove that whether it's God or Corona, no one can stop their work. He wrote, "Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA" (sic).

      In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma also wrote, "When the rest of film people were SWEEPING FLOORS, COOKING FOOD ,WASHING UTENSILS , DRYING CLOTHES etc etc I MADE A FILM" (sic).

      Coronavirus trailer starts with a phone ringing amid news flashes on the TV screen, which alerts people in Hyderabad about the rising cases of COVID-19. The trailer's overall atmosphere is scary and the background music adds a tadka of typical RGV style. In the 4-minute-long trailer of Coronavirus, makers show how even a cough can make you feel scared.

      Talking about the film, Coronavirus movie has been directed by Agasthya Manju and it will be released in Telugu with English subtitles. Starring Srikanth Iyenger in the lead role, the film excites fans to another level. The makers have not yet revealed the release date of the film.

      Also Read : Ram Gopal Varma's Devudi Corona Song Is Out, And It Is Dedicated To COVID 19!

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
