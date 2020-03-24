    For Quick Alerts
      COVID-19: Nithiin Donates Rs 20 Lakh To Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Funds

      The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has indeed stopped everyone's livelihood. Hence, Tollywood actor Nithiin has recently come forward and donated Rs 20 lakh to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Funds. After the major spread of COVID-19 in India, the work of every sector has been stopped completely to curb the virus.

      Nithiin has donated Rs 10 lakh each to Telangana and AP governments respectively. After all, this lockdown, the wages of many workers have been stopped. Hence, many film celebrities have come forward to support daily wage workers. The Bheeshma actor also urged both Telugu states' Chief Ministers to use the money for the measures to contain the Coronavirus spread.

      It's known that Film Employees Federation of South India workers (FEFSI) released a statement urging everyone in the film industry to come forward and contribute to helping the daily wage workers in the industry. From Kollywood, Sivakumar and his sons Suriya and Karthi have donated Rs 10 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India.

      Nithiin's last film, Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Bheeshma also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Ajay, Naresh, Brahmaji, Raghu Babu and Satya in key roles. The actor will be seen in the film Rang De and Andhadhun's Hindi remake.

      Talking about Coronavirus, India has reported 511 positive cases.

