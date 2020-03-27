COVID-19: Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi And Other Tollywood Celebs Donate For Relief Efforts

The whole world is under the grip of Coronavirus and the country is going through a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Well, the Tollywood fraternity has come forward to help the government to combat the deadly virus. Actors Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi and others have donated a massive amount to the centre and the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government's relief fund.

Here is the list of actors who have donated for the cause so far

Prabhas: Rs 4 crore

Pawan Kalyan: Rs 2 crore

Allu Arjun: Rs 1.25 crore

Chiranjeevi: Rs 1 crore

Mahesh Babu: Rs 1 crore

Balakrishna: Rs 1 crore

Jr NTR: Rs 75 lakh

Ram Charan: Rs 70 lakh

Nithin: Rs 20 lakh

Trivikram: Rs 20 lakh

Dil Raju: Rs 20 lakh

Koratala Siva: Rs 10 lakh

Sai Dharam Tej: Rs 10 lakh

Anil Ravipudi: Rs 10 lakh

VV Vinayak: Rs 5 lakh

Allari Naresh: Rs 5 lakh

Baahubali actor Prabhas has topped the list by donating Rs 4 crore towards the relief fund. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to PM's National Relief Fund while Rs 50 lakh each for Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra and Telangana.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to announce his donation of Rs 50 lakh each towards Telangana And Andhra government's relief fund. He has also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Senior Actor, Chiranjeevi, who recently marked his Twitter debut stated about his donation on the micro-blogging site. He wrote, "The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower-income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry. Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers."

The Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu released a statement mentioning his part of the donation on Twitter which read, "Lauding the exemplary efforts of our Government in tackling the Coronavirus and doing their best to contain it. To support them in this fight, I have decided to do my part, contributing Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minster's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I request everyone, who can, come forward and make a donation to the cause. Every contribution will make a tremendous difference. As a responsible citizen, I urge everyone to abide by the rules and support the lockdown. In these tough times, we have to stand by each other and protect our own. Humanity will rise and we will win this war. Until then, #StayHomeStaySafe."

Ram Charan, who turned 36 today, has donated Rs 70 lakh towards the central and state government's relief fund. He tweeted that he was inspired by Pawan Kalyan, who donated for the cause. The RRR actor also lauded the government's effort of combating Coronavirus.

