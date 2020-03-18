COVID-19: Tollywood Unites Against Coronavirus, Spreads Awareness!
Coronavirus is the hot topic these days which has shifted the focus of the world. With many shoots and releases being halted, the celebrities are now on a mission to spread awareness amid the outbreak.
Talking about the Tollywood industry, celebrities have come forward to share precautionary measures to fight the virus. A recent video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR has grabbed the attention of the masses. The one minute twenty seconds video has the actors sharing six precautionary measures recommended by the WHO.
The world is going through one of its hardest times. The only way to get past #COVID19 is not panicking and spreading awareness. Stay Hygienic. Stay Safe!
Baahubali actor Prabhas also took to social media to tell people to keep themselves safe from the Coronavirus which has affected more than a hundred countries globally.
Super Star Mahesh Babu had shared a video on Instagram explaining the importance of social distancing. He wrote that it is time to sacrifice social life and prioritise public safety.
Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitizers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let's continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let’s beat #COVID19 together🤗🤗🤗 #StaySafe
Nani, who was gearing up for the release of V-The Movie on March 25, had postponed the release proving to be a responsible actor.
Let’s kill the #coronavirus in March 👊🏼 Let’s celebrate ugadi in April ✌🏼 #V will wait
South Diva Samantha Akkineni also encouraged social distancing and has asked people to stop panicking and follow the basics of washing hands.
The handsome hunk of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda has come with few tips and tricks that can be followed to keep oneself away from the virus.
Public Safety Announcement— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 10, 2020
Fighting #CoronaVirus.
We have to do this together.
Wishing good health to all of you!
Love,
Vijay. pic.twitter.com/fbafmmtq8S
Director SS. Rajamouli took to his twitter handles and said that it's imperative to avoid spreading panic.
It's shocking to see the world come to a standstill. However, in a scenario like this it's imperative to avoid spreading panic. Follow the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the #COVID19 infection and stay alert. https://t.co/dzzDfuDP9k— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 16, 2020
Well, the Telugu Film Chamber's recent press meet had the producers requesting to shut down all indoor and outdoor shootings due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Movie theatres in Telangana have been closed until 31 March whereas, the case is different in Andhra Pradesh with movies running at theatres as usual.