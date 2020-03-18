COVID-19: Where Is Allu Arjun While The World Suffers From The Deadly Outbreak?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is known for his incredible rapport with the fans. But bizarrely the actor, who is usually active on social media has not yet spoken about the Coronavirus pandemic.

His recent Instagram and Twitter page has his son Ayaan's adorable photograph from his pre-school graduation celebrations. The actor had captioned, "Pre School Graduation Celebrations..Ayaan I am soo proud of you for excelling soo well. I wholeheartedly Thank @bodhivalleyschool for teaching the foundation of life to my son. I am so glad as parents we made a good choice by enrolling in this school."(sic)

Well, with the actor having a huge fan following, it is apparent that they might be eagerly waiting for their favourite actor's message during this tough time.

On the contrary, the other big stars of Tollywood have taken to their social media handles to create awareness among the people amid the Coronavirus panic. The celebrities include Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Samantha Akkineni, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, etc.

Talking about work, Allu Arjun's recent venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be the Sankranti winner of 2020. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie had received tremendous response from the audience. The actor will be next seen in AA20 directed by Sukumar. Earlier, there were reports that the makers are struggling to shoot the movie due to the government's banning shooting in forests in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

