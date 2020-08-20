Darling Prabhas: A Candy In Japan Gets Named After The Rebel Star!

As stars elevate throughout their careers, their fandom grows and fans show immense love and support in unconventional ways. The pan-India Superstar Prabhas has an unprecedented and unparalleled fandom, and his craze has just multiplied with each passing project.

Prabhas' fan's dedication towards the superstar is finest. His reliability at the box office is a proof that rules don't apply to him and he knows how to keep his masses entertained. Owing to his colossal craze, did you know his fans in Japan have name mint candies in his name and are selling it. In fact the mint is named Darling "Prabhas". Truly Prabhas' fandom pans overseas. Even in China, fans imprinted Prabhas' photo on a glass and were seen selling it as a part of the dish. Not only this, some fans started selling food items with all the character names of Baahubali as a part of their food menu. Also when Saaho was released, fans went berserk seeing their superstar in a totally different avatar.

Prabhas continually keeps breaking records with all his projects. Be it two instalments of Baahubali or Saaho, Prabhas' acting and on-screen persona have taken over our hearts and minds like no other.

What makes Prabhas a true PAN Global star is his mass appeal. His movies like Baahubali and Saaho have given us global recognition. In fact, Baahubali was the first Indian movie to be screened at the Royal Theatre in London with live music.

Prabhas' fans have supported him through every project and cheered for him as he moved into new roles breaking out on the big screen. Prabhas will next be seen in an array of multiple projects. In Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hedge, in a Nag Ashwin pan-India massive project opposite Deepika Padukone and his recently announced movie Adipurush.

When Rajamouli Revealed The Reason Why He Could Easily Connect With His Baahubali Actor Prabhas!

Adipurush: Keerthy Suresh To Play Sita In Prabhas' Next Epic Drama?