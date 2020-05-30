David Warner Dances To Mahesh Babu’s Mind Block Song With Wife Candice, Says 2nd Part Coming Soon

David Warner is making sure to keep his fans entertained with his dance numbers amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Australian cricketer and his family are back again with yet another TikTok video, completely dedicated to Mahesh Babu fans. Warner posted a video featuring him and his wife Candice, shaking a leg to Mahesh's 'Mind Block' song from Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Clad in a tropical print t-shirt and trousers, Warner started with Mahesh's yenti dialogue featured in, the original song from the 2020 movie. On the other hand, Candice in a white tee and 3/4th shorts is just killing it with her moves.

The duo recreated the hook step of the Superstar and Rashmika Mandanna and captioned the 14-second video as, "Attempt 51 haha part 1." He also wrote that the second part of the dance will be out after he gets 250k likes for the current video.

Interestingly, Sarileru Neekevvaru directed Anil Ravipudi retweeted the video and said that he is waiting for the second part. He wrote, "David Warner continues to entertain us even though IPL isn't happening this year. This year, IPL became WTPL ( Warner Tiktok Premier League ) for our Telugu people, Special mention to @candyfalzon. Mee dance ki take a bow .. @davidwarner31 waiting for part 2 Maaaate."

Well, the video went viral in no time and received a positive response from social media users. Currently, #MindBlock is trending on Twitter with more than 6700 tweets and fans are on a mission to cross 250k for the video to witness the second part. The video shared on Instagram has received over 5 lakh views within 2 hours.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain and the current TikTok sensation, Warner had earlier nailed a dialogue from Mahesh Babu's Pokiri. In the video, he was seen perfectly lip-syncing a very popular dialogue from the 2006 movie, 'Vooka saasri commit aithe na mata nene vinnanu' which translates to, 'Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself". He had also posted dance videos with daughters Ivy and Indi on Katrina Kaif's 'Sheela Ki Jawani' from Tees Maar Khan. The adorable girls were seen sporting Indian wear while dancing to the song from the 2010 movie. His TikTok videos of recreating 'Butta Bomma' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' too went viral on social media.

