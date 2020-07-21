Deepika Padukone Doubles Her Remuneration For Prabhas 21?

With the recent announcement of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone's inclusion in Prabhas 21, fans are eagerly waiting to witness their chemistry on the big screen. Being a big project, there are a lot of talks on the budget of the movie and the remunerations of the star cast.

As per rumours, Deepika is charging zero remuneration for the film. Yes, you read that right. It is said that the actress will not be charging any remuneration, but she will be getting a share from the Hindi rights of the film. Grapevine suggests that her share is close to Rs 30 crore, which is double than what her remuneration was supposed to be. If the rumours have anything to do with reality, there are high chances that Deepika might top the list of the highest-paid actresses of Tollywood.

Talking about the film, tentatively titled Prabhas 21 is helmed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for his last outing and National Award-winning film Mahanati. Sharing his excitement about the project the director had tweeted, "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character, It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

The highly-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Aswini Dutt and co-produced by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt.

On a related note, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Prabhas, on the other hand, will feature in Radhe Shyam opposite south diva Pooja Hegde. Touted to be a romantic-thriller, the movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

