Did Allu Arjun Just Escape A Big Trouble Before Ala Vaikunthapurramloo?

Allu Arjun has been named the Sankranti winner of 2020, thanks to his biggest hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, released on January 12, 2020, has created a non-Baahubali record in Tollywood surpassing Saaho and Rangasthalam. Well, according to the latest reports, the actor was offered Ravi Teja's Disco Raja but had turned it down due to its unimpressive storyline. The movie released on 24th January 2020 and it failed to make an impression on the audience eventually becoming a disaster at the theatres.

The fantasy thriller, directed by VI Anand, has reportedly caused huge loss to its buyers and distributors. Disco Raja was Ravi Teja's comeback movie and saw him play dual role of a don and a youngster. On the first weekend, the movie could only garner Rs 5.5 crore at the Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana box office. Comparing the two movies, Disco Raja collected a total of Rs 13.85 crore (gross) while Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo bagged Rs 159.99 crore at the worldwide box office.

Interestingly, VI Anand had earlier worked with Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish for the 2017 movie Okka Kshanam.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is prepping for his next with Sukumar, which will have a Dussehra release. The untitled film will start rolling from mid-March, and a major part will be shot in Kerala. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu 20 will have Rashmika Mandanna essaying the female lead.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office Closing Collection: Allu Arjun Emerges As Sankranti Winner!