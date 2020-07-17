    For Quick Alerts
      Did Kartikeya Gummakonda & Sidhu Jonnalagadda Reject Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Offer?

      Bigg Boss 4 Telugu has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the report about the next season of the reality show came out, fans are curious to know who will be a part of the madhouse. Interestingly, the reports floating on the internet suggest that Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen hosting the show again, after hosting season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu.

      Amidst all, the latest report in a leading portal states that Krishna And His Leela actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda and RX 100 actor Kartikeya Gummakonda were approached for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. However, the two young actors politely refused to be a part of the show as contestants.

      Kartikeya Gummakonda and Sidhu Jonnalagadda

      Sidhu Jonnalagadda has recently caught everyone's attention after the release of his much-delayed film Krishna And His Leela directed by Ravikanth Perepu. On the other hand, Kartikeya Gummakonda impressed fans with his versatile roles in films like RX 100, Hippi, 90ML, Gang Leader and others.

      Apart from Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Kartikeya Gummakonda, actors like Adith Arun and Sudhakar Komakula are also in talks with the show makers to be Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestants. Moreover, it's being heard that actresses like Shraddha Das, Ramya Pasupuleti, Yamini Bhaskar Priya Vadlamani, Hamsa Nandini and others were approached to be a part of the show.

      Also Read : Anchor Jhansi Refuses To Enter Bigg Boss 4 Telugu House, Says 'I Don't Want To Trouble Myself'

      Bigg Boss 3 Telugu was won by Rahul Sipligunj and it was hosted by Nagarjuna. Amid the Coronavirus crisis and spike in positive cases, the makers are planning to start the new season with all the safety measures. The contestants' health will be thoroughly checked. After that, they will be sent into the house.

      Also Read : Nagarjuna Akkineni Or Mahesh Babu: Who Will Be The Host Of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu?

      Now, all we can do is wait for the official announcement by the channel!

      Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
