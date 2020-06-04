Did Khushbu Take An Indirect Dig At Meera Chopra? Netizens Wonder If She Is Supporting Jr NTR

Recently, social media was on fire after it witnessed a verbal brawl between Tollywood actress Meera Chopra and Jr NTR fans. Many netizens as well as celebrities supported the actress for her stand against the fans, who started a hate campaign against her. Following actress Chinamyi Sripada's advice to file a case against the wrongdoers, Meera made a collage of the abusive screenshots and requested Twitter India and Hyderabad Police to look into the matter, and suspend the accounts mentioned.

Another section of netizens are not happy with the attitude of the actress, during the Twitter question and answer session, which became the sole reason for all the problems. Well now, a recent tweet of actress Khushbu Sundar has become the talk of the town, with many equating it with the Meera Chopra-Jr NTR fans controversy. The actress, without mentioning anyone's name, wrote, "Some women never change or learn. Poor them."

The Annaamalai actress has recently revealed that she is a die-hard fan of Jr NTR. And now, with her latest tweet, fans can't keep calm as they predict that her message was for Meera Chopra, and in support of the Young Tiger of Tollywood. Many were proud that the actress was a strong supporter of the actor. "This is what we @tarak9999 fans are always proud of. One of our cult fan @khushsundar Maam is always there for out @tarak999 anna as a fan to support even if some attention seekers are trying to defame our idol Love you maam @khussundar for all the love", a user wrote. Well, only time will reveal if the actress really took an indirect dig at Meera Chopra, or the tweet was meant for someone else.

Meera Chopra, who has earlier worked in a few Telugu films earned the wrath of NTR fans, after she was asked to describe the actor in one word, to which she replied, "I don't know him.. I am not his fan." When another user said that she would become a fan after she watches NTR's Shakti and Dammu, Meera said that she was not interested.

