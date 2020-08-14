Did Rana Daggubati’s Brother Abhiram Escape A Major Road Accident? Family Reacts

Yesterday, many reports on the internet claimed that Rana Daggubati's younger brother and Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati has escaped a major accident in Hyderabad's Manikonda, as his car reportedly rammed into a vehicle from the opposite direction. Ever since the report came out, fans started worrying about Abhiram's health. But Daggubati family recently refuted the reports about Abhiram Daggubati's accident.

The Daggubati family issued a statement to Times of India, in which they stated that the car doesn't belong to either Abhiram Daggubati or anyone in the house. They also asked people not to believe in such baseless rumours and spread them online.

Abhiram's elder brother and actor Rana Daggubati got hitched to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 (Saturday) in Hyderabad. The soon-to-be actor supervised all the arrangement of his brother's wedding along with his dad. Abhiram Daggubati is soon to make his acting debut in Telugu film industry. His debut project will be bankrolled by his father. However, the director of the film is not yet revealed.

In an interview with TOI, Abhiram Daggubati said that he misses his grandfather a lot. He said, "My grandfather's dream was to see me as a hero and if he would have been there, things would have been different. However, with my father's support, my debut film might go on floors in 2020 or next year. I'm also equally interested in film production."

For those who don't know, Abhiram Daggubati was in the news in 2018 when Sri Reddy accused him of 'sleeping with her' and cheating on the pretext of giving work in films. The controversial diva had also released some of the intimate pictures with Abhiram, which set the internet on fire. Apart from that, Sri Reddy had also named several Telugu celebs in connection with casting couch.

