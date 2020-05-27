    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Did Trisha Delete Cryptic Post About Ex-Boyfriend Rana Daggubati?

      By
      |

      Rana Daggubati made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj at the roka ceremony held on May 20. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members like Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.

      Rana Daggubati and Trisha

      After Rana and Miheeka's roka, many celebrities started pouring in wishes for the new couple in town. However, fans were waiting for Rana Daggubati's ex-girlfriend and actress Trisha Krishnan's reaction. Interestingly, Trisha reacted to it but her post later vanished from social media.

      Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post

      Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post

      After the Roka ceremony, Rana Daggubati's ex-girlfriend Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic post about him. However, she deleted it later for unknown reasons. Her post read, "People who keep the exes as close friends are more likely to be Narcissistic Psychopaths." (sic) Well, the reason behind this post is still unknown, but it has created a major debate amongst their fans.

      Rana Daggubati On His Breakup With Trisha

      Rana Daggubati On His Breakup With Trisha

      On the show, Koffee With Karan, Rana Daggubati opened up about his break up with actress Trisha. In the candid chat, he said, "Trisha has been my friend for more than a decade. We date. But things did not work after a certain point of time."

      Rana Daggubati’s Love For Outsider Miheeka Bajaj

      Rana Daggubati’s Love For Outsider Miheeka Bajaj

      After breaking up with Trisha, Rana Daggubati has decided to marry a girl who doesn't have any connection with the showbiz industry. On the show No. 1 Yaari, the Baahubali actor had said that long-distance relationship doesn't work and being in the same industry make things even worse. Well, Rana stood by his words and choose Miheeka as his partner.

      Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding

      Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding

      Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is going to be a grand event in the Tollywood industry. According to a report published in a leading portal, the duo will get married in December, 2020. The families are waiting for the lockdown to get over.

      Also Read : Rana Daggubati's Fiancé Miheeka Bajaj Tattooed 'R Loves M' On Her Hand

      Also Read : Rana Daggubati Says He Had Filmy Moment When Asked About Kissing Fiancée Miheeka After Roka Ceremony

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X