Did Trisha Delete Cryptic Post About Ex-Boyfriend Rana Daggubati?

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post

After the Roka ceremony, Rana Daggubati's ex-girlfriend Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic post about him. However, she deleted it later for unknown reasons. Her post read, "People who keep the exes as close friends are more likely to be Narcissistic Psychopaths." (sic) Well, the reason behind this post is still unknown, but it has created a major debate amongst their fans.

Rana Daggubati On His Breakup With Trisha

On the show, Koffee With Karan, Rana Daggubati opened up about his break up with actress Trisha. In the candid chat, he said, "Trisha has been my friend for more than a decade. We date. But things did not work after a certain point of time."

Rana Daggubati’s Love For Outsider Miheeka Bajaj

After breaking up with Trisha, Rana Daggubati has decided to marry a girl who doesn't have any connection with the showbiz industry. On the show No. 1 Yaari, the Baahubali actor had said that long-distance relationship doesn't work and being in the same industry make things even worse. Well, Rana stood by his words and choose Miheeka as his partner.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is going to be a grand event in the Tollywood industry. According to a report published in a leading portal, the duo will get married in December, 2020. The families are waiting for the lockdown to get over.