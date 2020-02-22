Naga Shaurya’s Ashwathama Co-Star Mehreen Pirzada Walked Out Of Hotel Without Intimation? Find Out

Naga Shaurya's co-star from Aswathama, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada has recently caught everyone's attention. While the actress was busy promoting her film Ashwathama, due to a major conflict with producer and Naga Shaurya's father Shankar Prasad, Mehreen left the hotel room without giving any intimation to them.

As per reports, a day before the film's release, the makers held an event with senior director K Raghuvendra Rao and asked Mehreen Pirzada to come but she refused. Reportedly, Mehreen couldn't attend the event because of a skin allergy.

However, this reason didn't go well with producers of Ashwathama as they told her that they wouldn't pay her hotel bills if she didn't come for the event. Completely miffed with the situation, Mehreen left the hotel room without informing the hotel authorities the next morning.

If reports are to be believed, Mehreen Pirzada's manager repeatedly asked the Ashwathama producer to clear the bills. After a lot of requests, they finally paid the hotel bills. Now, Mehreen is very upset with Shankar Prasad's unprofessional behaviour.

Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Ashwathama is directed by Ramana Teja and produced by Naga Shaurya's parents. Notably, Naga Shaurya himself penned the storyline of the film and played a lead role for the first time in an action film. The film deals with women empowerment and it released on January 31, 2020.