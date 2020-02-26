    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dil Raju Gets Married For The Second Time In A Private Ceremony

      By
      |

      Noted film producer and distributor from Telugu industry, Dil Raju finally got hitched for the second time in a private ceremony on Tuesday. The 49-year-old producer got married to a woman who does not belong to the entertainment industry.

      According to the report, Dil Raju had a private wedding. He did not invite any of his industry friends as he wanted to do it quietly. Dil Raju's second wife is said to be a family friend and is reportedly a 30-year-old Brahmin.

      Dil Raju

      It's known that Dil Raju's first wife Anitha passed away on March 11, 2017, due to a fatal cardiac arrest. After seeing his loneliness for almost three years, his family suggested him to marry again.

      Also Read : Dil Raju Wedding: Things You Need To Know About His Wife & Marriage

      The National-Award winning producer is bankrolling Power Star Pawan Kalyan's next, Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film, Pink. Vakeel Saab is being helmed by Venu Sriram. Apart from that, Dil Raju is also producing Telugu film Jersey's Hindi remake starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It's being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

      Read more about: dil raju
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X