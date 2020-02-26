Dil Raju Gets Married For The Second Time In A Private Ceremony

Noted film producer and distributor from Telugu industry, Dil Raju finally got hitched for the second time in a private ceremony on Tuesday. The 49-year-old producer got married to a woman who does not belong to the entertainment industry.

According to the report, Dil Raju had a private wedding. He did not invite any of his industry friends as he wanted to do it quietly. Dil Raju's second wife is said to be a family friend and is reportedly a 30-year-old Brahmin.

It's known that Dil Raju's first wife Anitha passed away on March 11, 2017, due to a fatal cardiac arrest. After seeing his loneliness for almost three years, his family suggested him to marry again.

The National-Award winning producer is bankrolling Power Star Pawan Kalyan's next, Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film, Pink. Vakeel Saab is being helmed by Venu Sriram. Apart from that, Dil Raju is also producing Telugu film Jersey's Hindi remake starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It's being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.