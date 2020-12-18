Dil Raju’s 50th Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan & Other Biggies Attend The Party

Last night, pictures of Ram Charan and Prabhas were ruling the internet. As many wondered about the recent occasion from which the snaps were taken, another set of pictures of Tollywood celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu made it to the headlines.

Apparently, the biggies of the South film industry attended renowned producer Dil Raju's 50th birthday bash last night, pictures from which went viral on social media.

Along with the superstars, other celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna, Anupama Parameswaran, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also snapped by paparazzi, as they arrived at the starry venue. On the other hand, Kannada actor Yash, who is currently shooting for his big film KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad, was spotted at the party along with the film's director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Check out the pictures from the birthday bash here!

Dil Raju's 50th birthday party is said to be arranged by his daughter for his close family and friends. The popular producer has reportedly thrown a party for the media too on Friday.

On the work front, Dil Raju is currently backing big films including Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab. He is also producing the Hindi remake of Nani's blockbuster film Jersey featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, his film with Anil Ravipudi was announced titled F3. The pooja ceremony held prior to the shooting of the film was held in Hyderabad and was attended by Tamannaah Bhatia, Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi and Dil Raju.

Also Read: F3 Movie Launched With Pooja Ceremony; Filming To Start From December 23

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Leaked Pics: Makers Unhappy As Pictures Of Pawan Kalyan From The Sets Go Viral