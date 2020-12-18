Dil Raju’s Birthday Bash: Is THIS The Reason Why Nandamuri Balakrishna & Jr NTR Didn’t Attend The Party?

Dil Raju's 50th birthday bash was indeed a starry affair. The superstars and young actors of the south film industry were papped as they arrived for the event. Tollywood actors including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Ram Pothineni, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni were snapped at the event along with KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash.

The Sandalwood actor graced the birthday party with the director and producer of his highly awaited film Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur respectively.

Well, with pictures of the biggies going viral on social media, the fans and followers of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr NTR are wondering why the duo has skipped the event despite being in Hyderabad. Reportedly, no members of the NTR family attended Dil Raju's birthday that has caused some raised eyebrows.

Interestingly, NTR's family member Kalyan Ram, who is a part of Dil Raju's production venture was also absent for the event. If reports are to be believed, Balakrishna was not invited to the celebrated producer's birthday bash, which is why Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are said to have skipped the event, to show respect to the senior actor.

On a related note, earlier there were rumours that Dil Raju had approached Balakrishna for Vakeel Saab, however, the senior actor rejected the offer owing to reasons best known to him. The film now has Pawan Kalyan essaying the lead role. The courtroom drama directed by Venu Sriram is backed by Dil Raju.

The producer is also backing Telugu films like VV Vinayak's Seenayya, Allu Arjun's ICON, Venkatesh Daggubati's F3 and Bollywood film Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Also Read: Jr NTR Becomes The Highest Paid Celebrity In The History Of Telugu Television?

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Date, Timing, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details