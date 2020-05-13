Dil Raju's First Selfie With Wife Tejaswini Goes Viral

    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Tollywood producer Dil Raju got married for the second time with Vygha Reddy on May 10 at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Nizamabad. Dil Raju got married in the presence of only close family members amid lockdown. He changed his second wife's name to Tejaswini.

      After Dil Raju's wedding, his fans started pouring love for the producer on social media. Meanwhile, Dil Raju's first selfie with wife Tejaswini went viral on social media.

      Dil Raju started a new life amidst the lockdown. His family and daughter wanted him to settle down after his first wife, Anita's death. The newlyweds' first selfie has gone viral on social media. The producer can be seen wearing a pink checkered shirt and off-white trouser. Tejaswini looks beautiful in a shimmering olive green dress. They both look adorable with each other.

      Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy got emotional after seeing her father getting married again. She felt extremely happy after seeing him happy again. She said, "I know how much you like family. Nobody knows more than me how much you value them. The experience and joy of holding your hand cannot be expressed in words. There have been unexpected situations in your life but the new life you are starting with must go on tremendously, under these circumstances. Life between the two of you should continue with the romance. I want to feel every day of your life like a new festival."

      While confirming the wedding news on social media, Dil Raju wrote, "With the World coming to a standstill, things haven't quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven't been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it's now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

      Dil Raju is bankrolling projects like V, Seenayya and Vakeel Saab in Tollywood. He is also producing the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey and F2, directed by Goutham Tinnanuri and Anees Bazmee respectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 15:05 [IST]
