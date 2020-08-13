Director Ajay Bhupathi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Will Be Back

Ajay Bhupathi, who made his directorial debut with the romantic action drama RX 100 has tested positive for Coronavirus. The director took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news in Telugu, which loosely translates to, "I will be back, will donate my plasma." After the tweet went viral, several fans and followers wished Ajay a speedy recovery.

The young director has become the latest celebrity from Tollywood to have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, DVV Danayya, Bandla Ganesh and SS Rajamouli had also tested positive for the virus and are currently recovering.

Coming back to Ajay Bhupathi, the actor has assisted ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on three films including Killing Veerappan (2016), Vangaveeti (2016) and Attack (2016). His film RX 100 released in 2018, and opened to a positive response. The film starred Karthikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh and Ramki in key roles.

For the uninitiated, the movie is being remade in Bollywood featuring Tara Sutaria and debutant Ahan Shetty. Titled as Tadap, the film is directed by Milan Luthria. A Kannada remake is also touted to be made with Dheeran Ramkumar and Manvitha Harish in the lead roles and helmed by Anil Kumar.

Talking about Ajay Bhupathi's future projects, earlier there were reports that he will be teaming up with renowned production company Bhavya Creations, for a film that will have a sensational star hero. More details about the project have not been made official as of now.

