      Director John Mahendran Unfollows Ram Gopal Varma After He Posts Sensuous Pics Of Thriller Cast

      Ram Gopal Varma is considered as one of the finest filmmakers in the Indian film industry. His movies like Shiva, Satya, Company, Rangeela, Bhoot, Rakhta Charitra and others are still considered as the director's best works. However, his recent movies and statements on social media are leaving his fans unpleasantly surprised.

      Ram Gopal Varma is an inspiration for many aspiring filmmakers. Vijay-starrer Sachein's director John Mahendran used to be his fan, until the Bhoot director shared a sensuous photo of the cast of his upcoming film, Thriller.

      John Mahendran and RGV

      Recently, Ramu announced the lead pair of his upcoming film, Thriller. The movie stars Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi. While announcing the film, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "After CLIMAX and NAKED we are on the way with THRILLER @SouthplusENT @ShreyasET."

      In the poster, one can see the lead stars of Thriller posing in a sensuous way. The photo has indeed raised everyone's eyebrows and disappointed many, including Sachein director John Mahendran. He expressed his disappointment over the same and wrote, "Once a huge mad fan....But sadly time to unfollow you Ramu..."

      John Mahendrans tweet

      Well, RGV's previous films like Climax, NAKED have disappointed his fans. After all, the filmmaker has been producing adult content, which succeeded in creating sensation on the internet, but failed to win hearts. He released those films on ShreyasET app with a cost of Rs 100 to 200 per view.

      Apart from Thriller, NAKED and Climax, Ram Gopal Varma is also making a film based on current COVID-19 crisis titled as Coronavirus. The director has already released the trailer of the film and it has got a solid response from the masses.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 18:58 [IST]
