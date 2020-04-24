Director Prashant Kumar Not Happy With Rajamouli’s ‘Boring’ Parasite Comment, Writes An Open Letter

Prashant Kumar is one such director, who never shies away from expressing his views no matter the topic or the person. Of lately, he criticised Rahul Ramakrishna for abandoning the film after it became a flop at theatres. Up next, director Rajamouli is his next target for him. For the unversed, the Baahubali director, while being interviewed by a news channel shared his views about the Oscar-winning film, Parasite. He apparently said that while watching the movie, he dozed off as he found the pace of the thriller quite slow.

The filmmaker was severely criticized for the comment suggesting him to comment on films after watching, rather than sleeping midway. This also didn't go down well with the Mithai director, who responded that Parasite is an original piece of work and asked him to show respect to the film as it completely deserves it. He also lashed out at Rajamouli accusing him of plagiarism and taking scenes from other films. He wrote, "I have come across many instances in your films, like Sye for example, when you have lifted entire scenes from other films, without as much as an acknowledgement. I didn't hear fellow film makers come out in public and talk about it, although it was impossible to miss that you 'stole' it? It's because of a mutual respect."(sic)

Prashant also added that his(Rajamouli's) comment has embarrassed him as a representative of the film industry and said that Rajamouli's films come nowhere close to being judged on a world stage. "I understand that watching a film requires a certain mood and mind space. Perhaps you were not in the mood for something as layered as Parasite. But to hear you use a public platform to dismiss a film tha the entire film world has acknowledged, shows badly on you. As a representative of the Indian film industry, it's fair to say that you have embarrassed us. Personally, I don't think your films come anywhere close to being judged on a world stage. And therefore, I don't think we have the right to judge something that the cinema world has collectively honoured, especially on a public platform."(sic)

He concluded saying that everyone is entitled to their opinion and wished him all the best. Well, we will have to wait and watch if Rajamouli responds to the hard-hitting criticism of Prashant or not.

