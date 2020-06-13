Director Sujeeth To Tie The Knot In 2021 After Completing Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer Remake?

Sujeeth, best known for his directorial venture Saaho with Prabhas and Bollywood Diva Shraddha Kapoor, recently got engaged to Pravalika in Hyderabad. The beautiful couple got engaged in the presence of close family members amid COVID-19. Pictures from the engagement ceremony went viral on social media in no time. Though the wedding date is yet to be fixed, there are a few speculations doing the rounds about the same.

According to rumours, Sujeeth will enter wedlock next year, i.e. 2021, after completing Lucifer Telugu remake. The yet-to-be-titled movie, which is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, will have Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Lately, it was reported that the director has done a few alterations in the script of the Malayalam version to appease the Telugu audience. The thriller, bankrolled by Konidela Productions, is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2020 after Chiru wraps up the shoot of his highly-anticipated project Acharya.

The Malayalam film Lucifer is the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj which stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nyla Usha among the others. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his production company Aashirvad Cinemas, the movie will soon have its second instalment, tentatively titled Empuraan.

Coming back to Sujeeth, the director made his directorial debut with the 2014 movie Run Raja Run starring Sharwanand in the lead role. But he rose to fame with Saaho, a high-octane action thriller, bankrolled by Pramod Uppalapathi, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners UV Creations and T Series. Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the movie also features Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nithin Mukesh, and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles.

