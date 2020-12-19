Dirty Hari Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Renowned director MS Raju's highly awaited film Dirty Hari has released on ATT (Any Time Theatre) platform Friday Movies today (December 18, 2020). Featuring Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur, the romantic-thriller has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy.

Dirty Hari has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Dirty Hari revolves around a chess player who shifts to Hyderabad for exploring opportunities. In the new city, he finds the love of his life, but things go wrong when he falls for another woman. His decision of choosing between love and lust is the main crux of MS Raju's film.

Though Dirty Hari was earlier scheduled to release on April 11, 2020, it was later postponed owing to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

Backed by Guduru Satish Babu and Guduru Sai Puneeth under the production banner SPJ Creations, Dirty Hari marks MS Raju's directorial comeback.

He has earlier directed films like Vaana (2008) and Tuneega Tuneega (2012). On the other hand, his production ventures include Mahesh Babu's Okkadu (2003), Prabhas' Varsham (2004) and Pournami (2006).

