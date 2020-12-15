Dirty Hari In Trouble; Case Filed Against Makers For Obscene Poster

MS Raju's highly awaited film Dirty Hari is all set to release on December 18, 2020, on ATT (Any Time Theatre) platform Friday Movies. With the promotional activities of the film going on in full swing, looks like the makers are in big trouble, even before its release.

As per the latest report, Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against the producers, director and advertisement agency of the film, on charges of misleading the youth with obscene posters pasted on the Hyderabad Metro's pillar at Venkatagiri, which also offends women's dignity. Notably, neither the makers nor the cast and crew have spoken regarding the case so far.

Starring Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur as the lead actors, the film is backed by Guduru Satish Babu and Guduru Sai Puneeth under the production banner SPJ Creations. Dirty Hari marks renowned filmmaker and producer MS Raju's directorial comeback. He has earlier helmed films like Vaana (2008) and Tuneega Tuneega (2012). On the other hand, his production ventures include Mahesh Babu's Okkadu (2003), Prabhas' Varsham (2004) and Pournami (2006), Ram Pothineni's Maska (2009), and Kollywood actor Siddharth's Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005).

