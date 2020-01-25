Disco Raja Day 1 Worldwide Collections: Ravi Teja's Film Gets An Average Start

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's much awaited film Disco Raja released in theatres yesterday (January 24). The film revolves around the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and Ravi Teja appears as the titular character Disco Raja (a don). The film has got mixed responses from audiences and has also had an average start at the box office. Read more to find out the day 1 worldwide box office earnings of Disco Raja.

As per the reports, Disco Raja had made an impressive collection from its pre-release business. Apparently, the film crossed the 22-crore mark with its pre-release business. Post the film's release, Ravi Teja's fans, who managed to catch a first day, first show, are praising the film for the actor's style and transformation. The film has got good opening at the box office and has managed to impress the viewers with its content.

Disco Raja has collected Rs 2.54 crore in the AP/TS region alone, which is below par performance due to the mixed response from the audience. Here is the area-wise breakdown of how much Ravi Teja's movie earned on its opening day:

Nizam: Rs 1.08 crore

Ceeded: Rs 36 lakh

UA: Rs 31 lakh

East: Rs 19 lakh

West: Rs 15 lakh

Guntur: Rs 17 lakh

Krishna: Rs 18 lakh

Nellore: Rs 10 lakh

Also, the film's worldwide opening was not that good. It's worldwide box office collection is Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore.

The worldwide theatrical rights of the film have been sold for Rs 19.2 crore. Hence, for the movie to become breakeven, it has to make the collection of Rs 20 crore at the box office.

The science fiction movie, which is directed by VI Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainment banner, also features Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh as the female. National award-winning actor Bobby Simha is seen as the lead antagonist Burma Sethu. S Thaman has composed the music for the film.

