Disco Raja Day 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Film Makes Decent Collection

Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja starrer sci-fi drama Disco Raja, which was one of the much-hyped movies of Tollywood, released on January 24. Directed by VI Anand and starring Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Bobby Simha and Ajay in the prominant roles, the film received mixed response from the audience. Its day one box office collection was average. The film had collected Rs 2.54 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. As per the latest reports, the film is delivering a decent performance at the box office. Take a look at the day 2 worldwide box office collection of Disco Raja.

On day 2, the Ravi Teja starrer has collected Rs 2.5 to 3 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. At the worldwide box office, the film collected Rs 3 to 3.5 crore.

Hence, its total collection on both days now stands over Rs 4.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. The total worldwide collection of the movie is over Rs 5 crore.

Although Ravi Teja's energetic performance, top-notch cinematography of Karthik Ghattamaneni, Vennela Kishore's comedy and Thaman's music are a few positives that are bringing audiences to the theatres, many of them feel that the film is just a routine revenge story and has nothing new to offer. May be this is the reason that the film is doing average at the box office.

