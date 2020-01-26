    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disco Raja Day 3 Box Office Collection: Film's Collection Witnesses Drop

      By
      |

      Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's much-awaited film, Disco Raja released on January 24, 2020. Although the film received positive word of mouth from fans, and critics gave average reviews, general audience didn't like it much as the film had nothing new to offer. Overall, the film received mixed responses. Initially, it did average business at the box office, but the collections seem to have dropped down.

      The day 3 collection of Disco Raja has dropped. As per the reports, the film collected over Rs 1.5 crore at Andra Pradesh and Telengana on day 3. At worldwide box office, the movie made over Rs 2 crore.

      Disco Raja Day 3 Box Office Collection: Films Collection Witnesses Drop

      Hence, its total collection on three days now stands over Rs 5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. The total worldwide collection of the movie is over Rs 5.2 crore.

      If we are to go by the collection, the movie performance is below par and it is difficult to make breakeven.

      Disco Raja also features Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Bobby Simha and Ajay in the prominent roles. The sci-fi action thriller is written and directed by Vi Anand.

      Also Read: Disco Raja Day 1 Worldwide Collections: Ravi Teja's Film Gets An Average Start

      Also Read: Disco Raja Day 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Film Makes Decent Collection

      Read more about: disco raja ravi teja
      Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X