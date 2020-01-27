Disco Raja Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Film Collection Is Not Up To The Mark

    For Quick Alerts
      Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja, directed by Vi Anand, hit the theatres on January 24. The science fiction action film received positive word of mouth from fans and got average reviews from critics, but general audiences gave it mixed responses. Because of the mixed responses, although the film had a good start, the collections at the box office gradually dropped. The collection of the film has now slowed down and is not up to the mark. Take a look at day 4 collection of Disco Raja.

      The day 4 collection of Disco Raja has witnessed a major drop. As per the reports, the film has made over Rs 1 crore at Andra Pradesh and Telengana on day 4. At worldwide box office, the movie's collection is between Rs 1 to 1.5 crore.

      It's total collection on all four days now stands over Rs 6.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. The total worldwide collection of the movie is over Rs 7.2 crore.

      The movie's collections are below par. Going by the box office collection, we assume that the movie might not even make break even which is Rs 20 crore.

      Ravi Teja plays the music-loving gangster in this science fiction action drama. Bankrolled by SRT Entertainments, Disco Raja also features Nabha Natesh, Paayal Rajput, Tanya Hope, Satya, Ajay, Bobby Simha, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Jeeva and Satyam Rajesh in the pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
