Disco Raja Full Movie LEAKED Online In HD Quality To Download Within Hours Of Its Release

One of the most anticipated films in Tollywood, Disco Raja that stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, released today (January 24). The science fiction film is directed by VI Anand and also stars Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore and Bobby Simha in the prominent roles. The film revolves around the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), and Ravi Teja will be seen playing a don. The film has been getting positive response. Unfortunately, just like other new and big films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru that were released during Sankaranti, Ravi Teja's full movie has been leaked online within just a few hours of its release.

It has to be seen whether the film's leak would affect the business of the film. Meanwhile, take a look at what tweeples feel about the Ravi Teja's film.

@ydotek & @shaiksh29314611 @ydotek: Mass Maharaj Back with a Blast 💥 #DiscoRaja #DiscoRajaFromToday. @shaiksh29314611: Mass maharaja is back with disco raja #DiscoRaja. @insidertweetz "Every Telugu Fan Waiting for the Strong Comeback of @RaviTeja_offl. #DiscoRaja is an Answer to the Questions on his Comeback. @MusicThaman is fantastic BGM. @Dir_Vi_Anand Brilliance and taking made TFI Proud. DOP Karthik did a very good job. #DiscoHit #DiscoRajaHit #Discohit." @StylishHri1 "Very nice movie #DiscoRaja @RaviTeja_offl Acting Exlent @PayalRajput and @NabhaNatesh acting also good Specially @MusicThaman BGm Super super super Very nice BGm @MusicThaman bro 🥰 Like your BGm Enka manchi Hits Movies nuvvu cheyalani All the best from @alluarjun fans bunny." Venkatesh "#DiscoRaja @RaviTeja_offl Acting & sceen presence,Retro looks 💥 Thaman Songs & bgm 👌👏thop Cinematography 🔥 Block buster bomma 🔥🤙 Don't trust reviews , go for it." (Image Source: Twitter) @KrishnaVamsiR10 "Just Watched #DiscoRaja @RaviTeja_offl What a man he is 👏 Ultimate Background score Of @MusicThaman 👍👍 Pre Interval & Twists👌👌 You Deserve This @Dir_Vi_Anand @RaviTeja_offl is Back To Hit Zone with this Extrodinary Sci-fi Film. Congrats Team 👍👍." (Image Source: Twitter) @Ravi8753098 "#DiscoRaja @Dir_Vi_Anand one of the best directors in tfi ....it's very difficult to blend a sci fi concept with mass commercial elevations ....u achieved in it #discohit."

(Social media posts are not edited)

