Disco Raja Pre-Release Business Report: The Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses 22-Crore Mark!

Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starring science fiction film is all set to take over the screens across the globe tomorrow. The movie, which is directed by VI Anand reportedly revolves around the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Ravi Teja appears as the titular character Disco Raja, a don in the movie.

As per the latest reports, Disco Raja has made an impressive collection from its pre-release business. According to the reports published by the Andhra box office, the Ravi Teja starrer has crossed the 22-crore mark with its pre-release business.

Here is the area-wise breakdown of the pre-release done by Disco Raja. Have a look...

Nizam: Rs. 6 crores

Vizag: Rs. 1.95 crores

East: Rs. 1.25 crores

West: Rs. 1.05 crores

Krishna: Rs. 1.25 crores

Guntur: Rs. 1.5 crores

Nellore: Rs. 0.65 crores

Ceded: Rs. 2.75 crores

Total Two Telugu states: Rs. 16.4 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 1.10 crores

Overseas: Rs. 1.5 crores

Rest of India: Rs. 0.5 crores

Publicity and others: Rs. 2.50 crores

Worldwide theatrical rights: Rs. 22 crores