      Disco Raja Pre-Release Business Report: The Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses 22-Crore Mark!

      Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starring science fiction film is all set to take over the screens across the globe tomorrow. The movie, which is directed by VI Anand reportedly revolves around the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Ravi Teja appears as the titular character Disco Raja, a don in the movie.

      As per the latest reports, Disco Raja has made an impressive collection from its pre-release business. According to the reports published by the Andhra box office, the Ravi Teja starrer has crossed the 22-crore mark with its pre-release business.

      Here is the area-wise breakdown of the pre-release done by Disco Raja. Have a look...

      Disco Daja Crosses 22-Crore Mark With Pre-release Business | Disco Raja Pre-release Business

      Nizam: Rs. 6 crores

      Vizag: Rs. 1.95 crores

      East: Rs. 1.25 crores

      West: Rs. 1.05 crores

      Krishna: Rs. 1.25 crores

      Guntur: Rs. 1.5 crores

      Nellore: Rs. 0.65 crores

      Ceded: Rs. 2.75 crores

      Total Two Telugu states: Rs. 16.4 crores

      Karnataka: Rs. 1.10 crores

      Overseas: Rs. 1.5 crores

      Rest of India: Rs. 0.5 crores

      Publicity and others: Rs. 2.50 crores

      Worldwide theatrical rights: Rs. 22 crores

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 23:05 [IST]
